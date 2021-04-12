Home Photos General Coverage Photos Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control, Akbar Durrani, (TI)/ PAS representing Pakistan in... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control, Akbar Durrani, (TI)/ PAS representing Pakistan in Vienna, Austria, as head of the delegation of the Government of Pakistan to attend the 64th Annual Session of Commission on Narcotic Drugs Mon, 12 Apr 2021, 10:56 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP57-120421 VIENNA: April 12 - Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control, Akbar Durrani, (TI)/ PAS representing Pakistan in Vienna, Austria, as head of the delegation of the Government of Pakistan to attend the 64th Annual Session of Commission on Narcotic Drugs. APP APP58-120421VIENNA: April 12 – Federal Secretary for Narcotics Control, Akbar Durrani TI/PAS presenting souvenir to Ambassador of Pakistan in Vienna, Austria, H.E. Aftab Khokhar. APPVienna ALSO READ H.E. MATSUDA Kuninori, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, visiting historical Buddha Caves located in Shah Allah Ditta village and greatly appreciated the centuries-old heritage in the country RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR H.E. MATSUDA Kuninori, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, visiting historical Buddha Caves located in Shah Allah Ditta village and greatly appreciated the centuries-old... H.E. MATSUDA Kuninori, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan inaugurating an information board installed with historical background information for the visitors while visiting historical... Drug rehabilitation treatment suggested at major hospitals