Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Secretary Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, poses for a group photo with students and teachers after inaugurating the Pedal Court at Islamabad Model School for Girls (IMSG) F-7/2, as part of his special initiative to promote sports activities in educational institutions.

Secretary Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, poses for a group photo with students and teachers after inaugurating the Pedal Court at Islamabad Model School for Girls (IMSG) F-7/2, as part of his special initiative to promote sports activities in educational institutions.
APP89-061025
ISLAMABAD: October 06 –
