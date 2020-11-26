Home Photos General Coverage Photos Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Abdul Razaq counting votes for Speaker and Deputy Speaker... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Abdul Razaq counting votes for Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly after polling Thu, 26 Nov 2020, 10:03 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP57-261120 GILGIT: November 26 - Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Abdul Razaq counting votes for Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly after polling. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain APP57-261120 ALSO READ Newly elected member Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly casting their ballot Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Newly elected member Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly casting their ballot Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Newly elected member Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly casting their ballot Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly