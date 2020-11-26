Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Abdul Razaq counting votes for Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly after polling
APP57-261120 GILGIT: November 26 - Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Abdul Razaq counting votes for Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly after polling. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain
APP57-261120

ALSO READ  Newly elected member Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly casting their ballot Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR