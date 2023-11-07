Secretary Forest Gilgit-Baltistan Zafar Waqar Taj giving away trophy to the player of the match during the final match of the Jashan-e-Azadi free polo tournament at Aga Khan Shahi polo ground

Secretary Forest Gilgit-Baltistan Zafar Waqar Taj giving away trophy to the player of the match during the final match of the Jashan-e-Azadi free polo tournament at Aga Khan Shahi polo ground
APP47-061123 GILGIT: November 06 - Secretary Forest Gilgit-Baltistan Zafar Waqar Taj giving away trophy to the player of the match during the final match of the Jashan-e-Azadi free polo tournament at Aga Khan Shahi polo ground. APP/AHS/FHA/ZID
Secretary Forest Gilgit-Baltistan Zafar Waqar Taj giving away trophy to the player of the match during the final match of the Jashan-e-Azadi free polo tournament at Aga Khan Shahi polo ground
APP47-061123
GILGIT
Secretary Forest Gilgit-Baltistan Zafar Waqar Taj giving away trophy to the player of the match during the final match of the Jashan-e-Azadi free polo tournament at Aga Khan Shahi polo ground
APP48-061123
GILGIT

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services