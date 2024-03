APP30-290324

LAHORE: March 29 – Director General Farhan Ali Khawaja presenting the shield to Secretary Establishment Inamullah Khan Dharijo at 51 common passing out ceremony in Civil Services Academy at Walton Road.

APP31-290324

LAHORE: March 29 – Secretary Establishment Inamullah Khan Dharijo and Director General Farhan Ali Khawaja in a group photo during the 51 common passing out ceremony in Civil Services Academy at Walton Road.