Secretary Education, Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani addresses the launching ceremony of ‘Pakistan Non–Formal Education Annual Statistical Report 2021-22’ jointly organized by Pakistan Institute for Education-PIE, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training & JICA-AQAL Project at Allama Iqbal Open University
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.