Saturday, November 1, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosSecretary Economic Affairs, Muhammad Humair Karim and Kuwait’s Deputy Head of Mission...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Secretary Economic Affairs, Muhammad Humair Karim and Kuwait’s Deputy Head of Mission Mr. Fahad Hesham exchanging notes of 2nd Loan Agreement between KFAED and Pakistan.

APP37-311025 ISLAMABAD: October 31 - Secretary Economic Affairs, Muhammad Humair Karim and Kuwait’s Deputy Head of Mission Mr. Fahad Hesham exchanging notes of 2nd Loan Agreement between KFAED and Pakistan. APP/FHA
9
- Advertisement -
Secretary Economic Affairs, Muhammad Humair Karim and Kuwait’s Deputy Head of Mission Mr. Fahad Hesham exchanging notes of 2nd Loan Agreement between KFAED and Pakistan.
APP37-311025
ISLAMABAD: October 31 –
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan