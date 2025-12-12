Friday, December 12, 2025
Secretary Economic Affairs, Muhammad Humair Karim, and Country Director of Asian Development Bank, Emma Fan, Signing Agreements between Pakistan and ADB.

Secretary Economic Affairs, Muhammad Humair Karim, and Country Director of Asian Development Bank, Emma Fan, Signing Agreements between Pakistan and ADB.
Secretary Economic Affairs, Muhammad Humair Karim, and Country Director of Asian Development Bank, Emma Fan, Signing Agreements between Pakistan and ADB.
December 12 
