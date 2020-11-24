School teacher sanitizing the students hand by hygienic liquid in a class room at RC School as part of COVID-19 SOPs
APP11-241120 HYDERABAD: November 24  School teacher sanitizing the students hand by hygienic liquid in a class room at RC School as part of COVID-19 SOPs. APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP11-241120

ALSO READ  Students' health top priority, says Shafqat Mehmood

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR