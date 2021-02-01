Home Photos Feature Photos School teacher busy in sanitizing students hand by hygienic liquid at school... PhotosFeature Photos School teacher busy in sanitizing students hand by hygienic liquid at school entrance as part of COVID-19 SOPs after reopening of primary education institutions in the country after closure due to the Corona virus pandemic Mon, 1 Feb 2021, 9:42 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP29-010221 HYDERABAD: February 01 School teacher busy in sanitizing students hand by hygienic liquid at school entrance as part of COVID-19 SOPs after reopening of primary education institutions in the country after closure due to the Corona virus pandemic. APP photo by Farhan Khan ALSO READ Students wearing face mask attending class as the government reopened educational institutes in phase-2 from grade 1 to 8th, had been closed as a preventive measure amid Covid-19 Corona Virus pandemic RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Students wearing face mask attending class as the government reopened educational institutes in phase-2 from grade 1 to 8th, had been closed as a... Students wearing face mask attending class as the government reopened educational institutes in phase-2 from grade 1 to 8th, had been closed as a... Students on the way to school in Korangi area after reopening of Primary Schools in Provincial Capital