School teacher busy in sanitizing students hand by hygienic liquid at school entrance as part of COVID-19 SOPs after reopening of primary education institutions in the country after closure due to the Corona virus pandemic
APP29-010221 HYDERABAD: February 01  School teacher busy in sanitizing students hand by hygienic liquid at school entrance as part of COVID-19 SOPs after reopening of primary education institutions in the country after closure due to the Corona virus pandemic.

ALSO READ  Students wearing face mask attending class as the government reopened educational institutes in phase-2 from grade 1 to 8th, had been closed as a preventive measure amid Covid-19 Corona Virus pandemic

