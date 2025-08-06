Thursday, August 7, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosSchool students performance during "Marka E Haq, Independence Celebrations " at Governor...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

School students performance during “Marka E Haq, Independence Celebrations ” at Governor House

School students performance during
APP67-060825 KARACHI: August 06 - School students performance during "Marka E Haq, Independence Celebrations " at Governor House. APP/AHM/ABB
16
- Advertisement -
School students performance during "Marka E Haq, Independence Celebrations " at Governor House
APP67-060825
KARACHI
School students performance during "Marka E Haq, Independence Celebrations " at Governor House
APP68-060825
KARACHI
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan