Home Photos General Coverage Photos SCCI President Qaiser Iqbal Baryar presenting shield to officers of Civil Service...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosSCCI President Qaiser Iqbal Baryar presenting shield to officers of Civil Service Academy at SCCI Mon, 22 Feb 2021, 10:52 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP59-22021 SIALKOT: February 22 - SCCI President Qaiser Iqbal Baryar presenting shield to officers of Civil Service Academy at SCCI. APP photo by Muhammad Munir ButtRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORChamber of Commerce SVP Khuram Aslam Butt addressing during a function in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at SCCIDPO Asad Hassab Naqvi addressing to Business community at SCCIAdditional Deputy Commissioner Mir Muhammad Nawaz and President Chamber of Commerce Qaiser Iqbal Baryar leading a rally in connection with Week of Rehmat-ul-Alamin (SAW)...