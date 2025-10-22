Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliky and Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt inaugurating “Date Distribution Program in Pakistan” while distributing the dates among the deserving individuals during a ceremony
