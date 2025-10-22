Thursday, October 23, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosSaudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliky and Managing Director Pakistan...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliky and Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt inaugurating “Date Distribution Program in Pakistan” while distributing the dates among the deserving individuals during a ceremony

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliky and Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt inaugurating
APP79-221025 ISLAMABAD: October 22 - Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliky and Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt inaugurating "Date Distribution Program in Pakistan" while distributing the dates among the deserving individuals during a ceremony. APP/ABB
3
- Advertisement -
Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliky and Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt inaugurating "Date Distribution Program in Pakistan" while distributing the dates among the deserving individuals during a ceremony
APP79-221025
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan