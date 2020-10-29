SARGODHA: October 29  Vendor busy in packing vermicelli in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) at urdu bzar. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood
APP32-29 SARGODHA: October 29  Vendor busy in packing vermicelli in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) at urdu bzar. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood
APP32-29

ALSO READ  HYDERABAD: October 28  An illuminated view of HDA Secretariat building decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP photo by Farhan Khan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR