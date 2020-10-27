Home Photos General Coverage Photos SARGODHA: October 27 Activists of Aalmi Tahafuz Khatmy Nabowat Sargodha holding... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos SARGODHA: October 27 Activists of Aalmi Tahafuz Khatmy Nabowat Sargodha holding protest to condemn hate speech of the French president against the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Sharbat Chowk. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood Wed, 28 Oct 2020, 12:08 AM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP59-27 SARGODHA: October 27 Activists of Aalmi Tahafuz Khatmy Nabowat Sargodha holding protest to condemn hate speech of the French president against the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Sharbat Chowk. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood APP59-27 ALSO READ LAHORE: October 27 - Activists of Youth Forum for Kashmir holding placards during a protest to mark Kashmir Black Day in solidarity with Kashmiris. APP photo by Amir Khan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SARGODHA: October 27 Activists of Aalmi Tahafuz Khatmy Nabowat Sargodha holding protest to condemn hate speech of the French president against the Holy... HYDERABAD: October 27 Members of Kashmir Committee participating in Kashmir Solidarity Rally in connection with Black Day to be observed on 27th October... HYDERABAD: October 27 Commissioner Abbas Baloch leading Kashmir Solidarity Rally in connection with Black Day to be observed on 27th October as protest...