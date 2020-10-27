Home Photos Feature Photos SARGODHA: October 27 Activists of Aalmi Tahafuz Khatmy Nabowat Sargodha holding... PhotosFeature Photos SARGODHA: October 27 Activists of Aalmi Tahafuz Khatmy Nabowat Sargodha holding protest to condemn hate speech of the French president against the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Sharbat Chowk. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood Wed, 28 Oct 2020, 12:10 AM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP60-27 SARGODHA: October 27 Activists of Aalmi Tahafuz Khatmy Nabowat Sargodha holding protest to condemn hate speech of the French president against the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Sharbat Chowk. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood APP60-27 ALSO READ Protests rallies in front of Indian military posts held in Neelum. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SARGODHA: October 27 Activists of Aalmi Tahafuz Khatmy Nabowat Sargodha holding protest to condemn hate speech of the French president against the Holy... HYDERABAD: October 27 Members of Kashmir Committee participating in Kashmir Solidarity Rally in connection with Black Day to be observed on 27th October... HYDERABAD: October 27 Commissioner Abbas Baloch leading Kashmir Solidarity Rally in connection with Black Day to be observed on 27th October as protest...