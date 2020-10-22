Home Photos Feature Photos SARGODHA: October 22 – A mechanic busy in repairing cycle on his... PhotosFeature Photos SARGODHA: October 22 – A mechanic busy in repairing cycle on his roadside setup. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood Thu, 22 Oct 2020, 10:36 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP48-22 SARGODHA: October 22 - A mechanic busy in repairing cycle on his roadside setup. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood APP48-22 ALSO READ LARKANA: October 22 - A mechanic repairing a sewing machine at the door step of a house at Al-Madina Colony. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LARKANA: October 22 – A mechanic repairing a sewing machine at the door step of a house at Al-Madina Colony. APP photo by Nadeem... QUETTA: June 25 – A mechanic busy in repairing fans in his shop at Surajganj Bazaar. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer ISLAMABAD: June 23 – A mechanic busy in repairing puncture tyre of motorcycle. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk