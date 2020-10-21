Home Photos Feature Photos SARGODHA: October 21 – A worker busy in making traditional basket with... PhotosFeature Photos SARGODHA: October 21 – A worker busy in making traditional basket with branches of tree at his setup. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood Wed, 21 Oct 2020, 5:48 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP43-21 SARGODHA: October 21 - A worker busy in making traditional basket with branches of tree at his setup. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood APP43-21 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR MULTAN: July 26 – A female vendor preparing and displaying traditional basket for customer at her roadside setup. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari