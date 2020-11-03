SARGODHA: November 03 - A vendor displaying old woolies to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood
APP31-03 SARGODHA: November 03 - A vendor displaying old woolies to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood
APP31-03

ALSO READ  PESHAWAR: November 03  A young vendor displaying traditional sweet item to attract the customers while shuttling in a local market in Hashtnagri area. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR