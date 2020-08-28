PhotosFeature Photos SARGODHA: August 28 A vendor making clay pots at his work place which is at high demand during Muharram to distribute charity food. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood August 28, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP08-28 SARGODHA: August 28 A vendor making clay pots at his work place which is at high demand during Muharram to distribute charity food. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood APP08-28 ALSO READ SARGODHA: August 28 A child displays clay pots at his work place which is at high demand during Muharram to distribute charity food. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood