SARGODHA: August 11 – A vendor displaying national flags and other stuff to attract the customers as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood

ALSO READ  HYDERABAD: August 11  Youngsters selecting & purchasing national flags from vendor stall as the nation prepares to celebrate the Independence Day celebrations in befitting manners. APP photo by Farhan Khan

