PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Sardar Akhtar Mangal,member National Assembly,Convener of the commission to enquire and investigate the grievances of students belonging to the province of Balochisstan presiding over a meeting the commission at Parliament House in Federal Capital Tue, 18 Oct 2022, 11:08 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP49-181022 ISLAMABAD: October 18-Sardar Akhtar Mangal,member National Assembly,Convener of the commission to enquire and investigate the grievances of students belonging to the province of Balochisstan presiding over a meeting the commission at Parliament House in Federal Capital. APP/ABB/SSH APP49-181022 ISLAMABAD