SAPM to Prime Minister for Political Affair Malik Amir Doggar presenting a shield to the renowned artist Suraiya Multani during Golden Jubilee ceremony of Radio, Sat, 21 Nov 2020, 5:16 PM

APP12-211120 MULTAN: November 21 - SAPM to Prime Minister for Political Affair Malik Amir Doggar presenting a shield to the renowned artist Suraiya Multani during Golden Jubilee ceremony of Radio. APP photo by Safdar Abbas