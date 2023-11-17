SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik visits Alfanar HQ

SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik visits Alfanar HQ
APP46-171123 RIYADH: November 17 - SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik visits Alfanar HQ. APP/ZID
SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik visits Alfanar HQ
APP46-171123
RIYADH: November 17 – .
SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik visits Alfanar HQ
APP47-171123
RIYADH: November 17 – SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik visits Alfanar HQ. APP/ZID
SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik visits Alfanar HQ
APP48-171123
RIYADH: November 17 – SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik visits Alfanar HQ. APP/ZID

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services