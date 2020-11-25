Home Photos General Coverage Photos SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis and HRD Zulfiqar Bukhari along with Cricketer Shoaib... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis and HRD Zulfiqar Bukhari along with Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar and Commissioner doing an exercise session during the inauguration ceremony of Global Active Cities project Wed, 25 Nov 2020, 7:19 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP34-251120 RAWALPINDI: November 25 - SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis and HRD Zulfiqar Bukhari along with Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar and Commissioner doing an exercise session during the inauguration ceremony of Global Active Cities project. APP APP34-251120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis and HRD Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari unveiling the plaque to inaugurate the ground breaking of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital ISLAMABAD: September 02 – MD OPF Amir Sheikh and Country Director of GIZ Tobias Becker signing MOU between OPF and SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis... ISLAMABAD: August 17 High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Pakistan, Vice Admiral (Retd) Mohan Wijewickrama called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi...