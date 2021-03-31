Home Photos General Coverage Photos SAPM on Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan receiving a consignment of COVID-19 vaccine... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos SAPM on Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan receiving a consignment of COVID-19 vaccine from China at the Nur Khan Airbase Wed, 31 Mar 2021, 11:16 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP64-310321 RAWALPINDI: March 13 - SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan talking to media on the occasion of receiving vaccine at Nur Khan Airbase. APP APP63-310321 APP64-310321 ALSO READ A senior citizen being administered corona virus vaccine at a Vaccination Center Latifabad RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Bahrain Prince Salman calls PM, wishes him speedy recovery A view of parked tri-wheelers rickshaws after closing public transport on the spreading of COVID-19 virus A family entering into railway station through sanitizer walk through gate to protect from COVID-19 virus