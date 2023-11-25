- More aid delivered into Gaza on first day of humanitarian pause: UN says
- Renowned Dancer Sheema Kirmani’s Tehrik-e-Niswan presenting “Aah Palestine!” a dramatic tribute at Karachi Press Club Family Gala event
- Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Amritsar Jatha Leader Khushminder Singh talking to media persons after arriving in Pakistan through Wagha Border to participate in religious rituals on the occasion of 554th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak at Nankana Sahib
- Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi attended the Yangtze Culture Forum held in Nanjing, China
- SAPM, Jawad Sohrab Malik meets with CEO Dallah Healthcare and VP (HR) of Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib hospitals, Mr. Badr Al Rowaili in, KSA
