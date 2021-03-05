Home Photos General Coverage Photos Sajjad Haider Kareem former member European Parliament, Legal Affairs spokesman Conservatives &...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosSajjad Haider Kareem former member European Parliament, Legal Affairs spokesman Conservatives & Chair of important groups in European Parliament along with Mushal Mullick Chairperson Peace &Culture Organisation addressing a joint press conference Fri, 5 Mar 2021, 11:04 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP62-050321 ISLAMABAD: March 05 - Sajjad Haider Kareem former member European Parliament, Legal Affairs spokesman Conservatives & Chair of important groups in European Parliament along with Mushal Mullick Chairperson Peace &Culture Organisation addressing a joint press conference. APPRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORPNCA to set up regional offices in all provincial capitals: ShafqatChief Guest Ghazala Saifi, Parliamentary Secretary National Heritage and Culture Division at launching ceremony book titled Mohanas of Indus A Photographic Odyssey by...Mushaal Hussein Mullick Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization and wife of jailed Hurriyat leader Mohammad Yasin Malik viewing the displayed stuff at Arts Council...