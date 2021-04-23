Home Photos General Coverage Photos SACM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan talking to media after an Iftar with... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos SACM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan talking to media after an Iftar with the children of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Sat, 24 Apr 2021, 12:13 AM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP60-230421 LAHORE: April 23 - SACM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan talking to media after an Iftar with the children of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau. APP photo by Rana Imran APP61-230421LAHORE: April 23 – SACM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan interacting during an Iftar with the children of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau. APP photo by Rana Imran APP62-230421LAHORE: April 23 – SACM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan interacting during an Iftar with the children of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau. APP photo by Rana Imran APP63-230421LAHORE: April 23 – Volunteers distributing free food among the children of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau during Iftar time. APP photo by Rana Imran ALSO READ A large number of faithful offering the second Friday Prayers during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at Eidgah Masjid RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large number of faithful offering dua after second Friday prayers of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak A large number of faithful offering the second Friday Prayers during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at Grand Masjid A large number of faithful offering the second Friday Prayers during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at Eidgah Masjid