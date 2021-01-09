Home Photos General Coverage Photos SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in a group photo with the percipients... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in a group photo with the percipients during the Certificate Distribution Ceremony of Hakeem Saeed Memorial Scholarships Sat, 9 Jan 2021, 9:09 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP30-09 LAHORE: January 09 - SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in a group photo with the percipients during the Certificate Distribution Ceremony of Hakeem Saeed Memorial Scholarships. APP photo by Rana Imran APP30-09 ALSO READ SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan addressing the Certificate Distribution Ceremony of Hakeem Saeed Memorial Scholarships RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan addressing the Certificate Distribution Ceremony of Hakeem Saeed Memorial Scholarships Punjab govt taking steps to ensure cleanliness in Lahore Govt making efforts to eliminate COVID-19, corruption from society: Dr Firdous