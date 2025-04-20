22.1 C
Islamabad
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe, accompanied by his delegation, visits Faisal Mosque. Pakistan-based Rwandan High Commissioner Ms Fatou Harerimana and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are also present.

APP52-200425 ISLAMABAD: April 20 - Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe, accompanied by his delegation, visits Faisal Mosque. Pakistan-based Rwandan High Commissioner Ms Fatou Harerimana and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are also present.
2
Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe, accompanied by his delegation, visits Faisal Mosque. Pakistan-based Rwandan High Commissioner Ms Fatou Harerimana and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are also present.
APP52-200425
ISLAMABAD: April 20 – 
Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe, accompanied by his delegation, visits Faisal Mosque. Pakistan-based Rwandan High Commissioner Ms Fatou Harerimana and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are also present.
APP51-200425
ISLAMABAD: April 20 – Group photo of Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe and his delegation during their visit to Daman-e-Koh. Rwandan High Commissioner to Pakistan Ms Fatou Harerimana is also present. APP/FHA
