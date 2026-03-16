rime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting regarding enforcement of austerity and relief measures and conservation and management of petroleum reserves in the wake of emerging situation in the region. APP15-160326ISLAMABAD: March 16 – P Previous Post Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting regarding enforcement of austerity and relief measures and conservation and management of petroleum reserves in the wake of emerging situation in the region. Next Post ICT Police conduct 1,175 patrols, check 1,627 individuals in 24 hours