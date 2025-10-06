Monday, October 6, 2025
Residents turn to handmade local geysers as temperatures begin to drop, opting for affordable ways to stay warm in the chilly weather.

QUETTA: October 06 – Residents turn to handmade local geysers as temperatures begin to drop, opting for affordable ways to stay warm in the chilly weather.
APP71-061025
QUETTA: October 06 – 
