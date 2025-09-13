Saturday, September 13, 2025
HomePhotosPhoto FeatureResidents evacuate to safer places as rising waters from several rivers inundate...
PhotosPhoto Feature

Residents evacuate to safer places as rising waters from several rivers inundate parts of South Punjab.

APP33-130925 JALALPUR PIR WALA: September 13 - Residents evacuate to safer places as rising waters from several rivers inundate parts of South Punjab. APP/QSM/FHA
3
- Advertisement -
Residents evacuate to safer places as rising waters from several rivers inundate parts of South Punjab.
APP33-130925
JALALPUR PIR WALA: September 13 –
Residents evacuate to safer places as rising waters from several rivers inundate parts of South Punjab.
APP34-130925
JALALPUR PIR WALA: September 13 – A boat carrying residents evacuated people from flooded areas after rising river water submerged villages. APP/QSM/FHA
Residents evacuate to safer places as rising waters from several rivers inundate parts of South Punjab.
APP35-130925
JALALPUR PIR WALA: September 13 – Machinery being used to strengthen protective embankments to prevent further flooding in residential areas. APP/QSM/FHA
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan