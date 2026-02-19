Friday, February 20, 2026
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosRescue workers recover a body from the rubble of an apartment building...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Rescue workers recover a body from the rubble of an apartment building following a gas explosion in Soldier Bazaar

Rescue workers recover a body from the rubble of an apartment building following a gas explosion in Soldier Bazaar
APP28-0226 KARACHI: February 19 - Rescue workers recover a body from the rubble of an apartment building following a gas explosion in Soldier Bazaar. APP/AMH/ABB
70
Rescue workers recover a body from the rubble of an apartment building following a gas explosion in Soldier Bazaar
APP28-0226
KARACHI
Rescue workers recover a body from the rubble of an apartment building following a gas explosion in Soldier Bazaar
APP29-0226
KARACHI 
Rescue workers recover a body from the rubble of an apartment building following a gas explosion in Soldier Bazaar
APP30-0226
KARACHI 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan