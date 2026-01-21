Wednesday, January 21, 2026
APP43-210126 KARACHI: January 21 - Rescue workers continue to search for missing people in the rubble of Gul Plaza, which collapsed after a devastating fire broke out, killing more than 60 people and leaving dozens missing under the rubble. APP/SDQ/ABB/SSH
APP43-210126
KARACHI
APP44-210126
KARACHI 
