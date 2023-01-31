PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Rescue 1122 workers carrying a dead body recovered from debris of collapsed roof of a mosque after yesterday’s bomb blast in Police Line Tue, 31 Jan 2023, 6:28 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP07-310123 PESHAWAR: Jan 31 - Rescue 1122 workers carrying a dead body recovered from debris of collapsed roof of a mosque after yesterday’s bomb blast in Police Line. APP/SYR/MAF/TZD APP07-310123 PESHAWAR APP08-310123 PESHAWAR APP09-310123 PESHAWAR