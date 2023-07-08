Rescue 1122 team in search of the bodies of three boys who drowned in the River Indus at bypass area

APP19-080723 HYDERABAD: July 08 - Rescue 1122 team in search of the bodies of three boys who drowned in the River Indus at bypass area. APP/FHN/ABB
APP20-080723 HYDERABAD: July 08 – Rescue 1122 team in search of the bodies of three boys who drowned in the River Indus at bypass area. APP/FHN/ABB
