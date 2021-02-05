Home Photos General Coverage Photos Rescue-1122 staffer participating in a rally to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Rescue-1122 staffer participating in a rally to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day Fri, 5 Feb 2021, 10:57 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP64-050221 RAWAPINDI: February 05 Rescue-1122 staffer participating in a rally to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day. APP photo by Abid Zia APP62-050221 APP63-050221 APP64-050221 ALSO READ Pakistan to continue moral, political, diplomatic support to Kashmiris: KP Speaker RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view 4×4 Indus River Water Cross Rally organized by TCKP to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day at Hund Sawabi Turkish Parliamentarian Muahmmet Balta addressing Kashmir Solidarity Day event Pakistans Ambassador to Turkey Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi addressing Kashmir Solidarity Day event