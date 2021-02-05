Rescue-1122 staffer participating in a rally to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day
APP64-050221 RAWAPINDI: February 05  Rescue-1122 staffer participating in a rally to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP62-050221

APP63-050221

APP64-050221

ALSO READ  Pakistan to continue moral, political, diplomatic support to Kashmiris: KP Speaker

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR