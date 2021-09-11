Rescue 1122 officers Bahawalpur delivers vocational training to Rescue 1122 officers on the World First Medical Aid Day

Rescue 1122 officers Bahawalpur delivers vocational training to Rescue 1122 officers on the World First Medical Aid Day
APP37-110921 BAHAWALPUR: September 11 - Rescue 1122 officers Bahawalpur delivers vocational training to Rescue 1122 officers on the World First Medical Aid Day. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari
APP37-110921 BAHAWALPUR:
APP38-110921 BAHAWALPUR: September 11 – Rescue 1122 Workers and Training Institute Girls Students participate in World First Medical Aid Day Awareness Walk. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR