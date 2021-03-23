Representatives of armed forces coming to lay floral wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid on the occasion of Pakistan Day

Home Photos General Coverage Photos Representatives of armed forces coming to lay floral wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid on...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosRepresentatives of armed forces coming to lay floral wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid on the occasion of Pakistan Day Tue, 23 Mar 2021, 6:09 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP11-230321 KARACHI: March 23 - Representatives of armed forces offering Fateha after laying floral wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid on the occasion of Pakistan Day. APP Photo by M Saeed QureshiAPP10-230321APP11-230321ALSO READ Pakistani flags, posters of Pak PM, Army Chief spring up in IIOJKRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORDG Ranger Major General Amir Majeed offering Fateha after laying floral wreath at Mazar-e-Iqbal on the occasion of Pakistan DayAir Marshal Nadeem Akhtar Khan offering Fateha after laying floral wreath at Mazar-e-Iqbal on the occasion of Pakistan DayDirector General Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary offering Fateha at Mazar-e-Quaid on the occasion of Pakistan Day