APP23-240121 ATTOCK: January 24 Renowned religious scholar Allama Muhammad Abu Bakr Chishti addressing on the occasion of annual Urs celebration of Pir Abdul Ghafoor alias Baba Jee father of Sajjada Nasheen Darbai Aaliya Darya Rehmat Sharif Pir Abdul Haq. APP photo by Ghulam Shabbir