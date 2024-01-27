Renowned intellectual Anwar Maqsood and President of the Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah inaugurating the “First Alumni Festival 2024” held at Arts Council of Pakistan.

Renowned intellectual Anwar Maqsood and President of the Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah inaugurating the "First Alumni Festival 2024" held at Arts Council of Pakistan.
APP27-270124 KARACHI: January 27 - Renowned intellectual Anwar Maqsood and President of the Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah inaugurating the "First Alumni Festival 2024" held at Arts Council of Pakistan. APP/FHA
Renowned intellectual Anwar Maqsood and President of the Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah inaugurating the "First Alumni Festival 2024" held at Arts Council of Pakistan.
APP27-270124
KARACHI: January 27 –
Renowned intellectual Anwar Maqsood and President of the Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah inaugurating the "First Alumni Festival 2024" held at Arts Council of Pakistan.
APP28-270124
KARACHI: January 27 – Renowned intellectual Anwar Maqsood and President of the Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah viewing paintings made by the students during the first Alumni Festival 2024. APP/FHA

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services