PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Religious Leaders along with others, expressing solidarity with the Palestinian Muslims demonstration against Israel in connection of Youm Al Quds, organized by MWM at Press Club Thu, 28 Apr 2022, 11:19 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP72-280422 KARACHI: April 28 - Religious Leaders along with others, expressing solidarity with the Palestinian Muslims demonstration against Israel in connection of Youm Al Quds, organized by MWM at Press Club. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP72-280422 KARACHI: