Relatives of the slain colliers holding sit-in along with dead bodies in consecutive four days after dying at Western Bypass

Wed, 6 Jan 2021, 8:06 PM

APP46-060121 QUETTA: January 06 - Relatives of the slain colliers holding sit-in along with dead bodies in consecutive four days after dying at Western Bypass. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer