APP53-110522 JAMSHORO: May 11 - Relative crying at majhand hospital after accident between truck and passenger van in resulting 16 passengers death and 8 passengers injured this incident at Majhand, sehwan road. APP photo by Akram Ali
APP52-110522 JAMSHORO: May 11 – Volunteers shifting dead bodies at majhand hospital after accident between truck and passenger van in resulting 16 passengers death and 8 passengers injured this incident at Majhand, sehwan road. APP photo by Akram Ali
APP54-110522 JAMSHORO: May 11 – Relative crying at majhand hospital after accident between truck and passenger van in resulting 16 passengers death and 8 passengers injured this incident at Majhand, sehwan road. APP photo by Akram Ali
APP55-110522 JAMSHORO: May 11 – Relative crying at majhand hospital after accident between truck and passenger van in resulting 16 passengers death and 8 passengers injured this incident at Majhand, sehwan road. APP photo by Akram Ali

