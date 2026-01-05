Monday, January 5, 2026
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosRegional Police Officer Sohail Sukhera and CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar hand over...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Regional Police Officer Sohail Sukhera and CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar hand over vehicle keys to their original owners following the recovery in various cases at Police Lines

Regional Police Officer Sohail Sukhera and CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar hand over vehicle keys to their original owners following the recovery in various cases at Police Lines
APP29-050126 FAISALABAD: January 05 - Regional Police Officer Sohail Sukhera and CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar hand over vehicle keys to their original owners following the recovery in various cases at Police Lines. APP/TWR/IQJ/TZD/FHA
2
- Advertisement -
Regional Police Officer Sohail Sukhera and CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar hand over vehicle keys to their original owners following the recovery in various cases at Police Lines
APP29-050126
FAISALABAD
Regional Police Officer Sohail Sukhera and CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar hand over vehicle keys to their original owners following the recovery in various cases at Police Lines
APP30-050126
FAISALABAD 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan