Regional Director/Principal Superior Group of Colleges Chaudhry Muhammad Yusaf giving away medals to the position holders during High Achievers Gold Medal ceremony of SSC Examination 2022 at Chiniot Islamia School and College Sat, 24 Sep 2022, 3:58 PM FAISALABAD: September 24 – Regional Director/Principal Superior Group of Colleges Chaudhry Muhammad Yusaf giving away medals to the position holders during High Achievers Gold Medal ceremony of SSC Examination 2022 at Chiniot Islamia School and College.