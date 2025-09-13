Saturday, September 13, 2025
Recently, after two heavy floods in the River Chenab in Chiniot, the road networks have been destroyed, causing people to face difficulties in reaching their destinations.

APP31-130925 CHINIOT: September 13 - Recently, after two heavy floods in the River Chenab in Chiniot, the road networks have been destroyed, causing people to face difficulties in reaching their destinations. APP/FHA
CHINIOT: September 13 –
CHINIOT: September 13 – Recently, after two heavy floods in the River Chenab in Chiniot, the road networks have been destroyed, causing people to face difficulties in reaching their destinations. APP/FHA
