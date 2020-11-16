Home Photos General Coverage Photos Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem handing over the Command scroll of Commander North... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem handing over the Command scroll of Commander North to Commodore Masood Khurshid during Change of Command ceremony Mon, 16 Nov 2020, 8:54 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP08-161120 ISLAMABAD: November 16 Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem handing over the Command scroll of Commander North to Commodore Masood Khurshid during Change of Command ceremony. APP RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October19 – Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas handing over Command Scroll to incoming Commander Karachi Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi. APP ISLAMABAD: October19 – Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi handing over Command Scroll to incoming Commander Coast Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas. APP ISLAMABAD: October 07 – Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi handing over the command scroll of Pakistan Navy to Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi during Change...